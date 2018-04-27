VIDEO: 'I'll remember this'—Dimitrov rips Carreno Busta after non-call

Pablo Carreno Busta has shrugged off Grigor Dimitrov's criticism of him during their Barcelona quarterfinal, saying that the Bulgarian might have been frustrated about blowing a shot during the tiebreak.

The No. 3 seed was serving at 4-2 in a tiebreak, forcing Carreno Busta to lunge for a return. As the ball popped up, Carreno Busta turned away at the baseline while Dimitrov ran up for a volley but hit it into the net. Dimitrov appeared to be under the impression that his opponent had stopped the point to question the call and there should be a replay, but the umpire awarded the point against him.

Following the Spaniard's 6-4, 7-6 (4) win, Dimitrov spoke to Carreno Busta at net, saying that "as a man" should have said he had stopped the point, adding "I'll remember this" and refusing further conversation.

Match point and altercation from Carreno Busta's win over Dimitrov in Barcelona:

But Carreno Busta denied he had done anything improper when he responded to questions from press following the match.



"With Dimitrov, it was a tense moment," he said. "I returned the best I could, he kept going in the point and hit an error."

While acknowledging Dimitrov's delivery might have been long, Carreno Busta said that he did not call for the point to be stopped.



"Maybe [it] was bad and I didn't make any gesture to stop the point," he said. "I think it was more a 'flare up' for netting an easy volley on an important point."

The fifth seed next plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

Tennis Channel Live discusses the altercation: